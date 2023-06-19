Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

