Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,705 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,417,169 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

