Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 880 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

