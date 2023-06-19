Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.11 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

