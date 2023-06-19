Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $125.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

