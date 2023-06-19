Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,121 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

