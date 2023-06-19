Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 16,920 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

