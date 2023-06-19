Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,467 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $224.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

