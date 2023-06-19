Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,475 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

