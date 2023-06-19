TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
TRX Gold Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
