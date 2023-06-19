TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

