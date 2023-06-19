Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $634,000 Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV makes up 4.1% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $102,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at $111,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 1.7 %

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.