Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.89.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

