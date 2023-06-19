U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.84.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.