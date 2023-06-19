UBS Group Boosts Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 2,750 ($34.41) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) price target on Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.37) to GBX 2,854 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.54) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.85) to GBX 2,405 ($30.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,898.55 ($36.27).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,344.88 ($29.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,377.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,387.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

