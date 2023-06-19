UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Sells $706,880.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $89.27 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

