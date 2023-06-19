UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $18.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE PATH opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,546 shares of company stock worth $1,649,108 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.