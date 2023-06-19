Ultra Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $899,265.84 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $58.61 million and $899,265.84 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,381.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00402696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00093605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00032802 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17568767 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $869,169.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

