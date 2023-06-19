Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $374,310. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

