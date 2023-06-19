United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Sells $627,120.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $53.50 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

