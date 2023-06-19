UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.
Insider Activity
UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
Read More
