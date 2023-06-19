Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

