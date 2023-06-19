Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

