Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.754 per share on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Stock Performance

