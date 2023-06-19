Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

