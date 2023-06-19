Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

