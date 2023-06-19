Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

