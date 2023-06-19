Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $113.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

