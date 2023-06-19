Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,193 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

