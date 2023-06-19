Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.