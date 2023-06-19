Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

