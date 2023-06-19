Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

