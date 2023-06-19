Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $227,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

