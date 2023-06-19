Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

