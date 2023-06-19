Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 9.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
