Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $217.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

