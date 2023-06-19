Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 11.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $73,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $200.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $202.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

