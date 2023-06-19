Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 7.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.
VTIP opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.48.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
