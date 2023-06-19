Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

