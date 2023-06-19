Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.69. The firm has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

