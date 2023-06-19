Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Trimmed by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $72.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

