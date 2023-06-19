Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.