Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

