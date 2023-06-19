Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

