Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.