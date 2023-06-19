Veracity Capital LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.