Veracity Capital LLC Has $320,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.