Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

Target stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

