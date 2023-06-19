Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

