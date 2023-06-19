Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $403.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

