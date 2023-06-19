Veracity Capital LLC Sells 541 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.19 and a 200-day moving average of $406.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

