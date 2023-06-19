Veracity Capital LLC Sells 597 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.19.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

