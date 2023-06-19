Veracity Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.75. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.